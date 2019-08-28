Opinion / Columnists TOM EATON: There are no accidents in life. Or are there? BL PREMIUM

Here are three stories that were reported in the news.

In 2007, a former spy named Mhleli Madaka wrote a report for an international risk consultancy in which he claimed that Thabo Mbeki had been paid R30m, possibly in cash, by MAN Ferrostaal. MAN Ferrostaal headed the German submarine consortium that eventually won the bid to supply submarines to SA in the R30bn arms deal.