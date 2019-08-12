Opinion / Columnists JUSTICE MALALA: Opportunistic Malema forsakes his principles to let Zuma pursue his foul agenda Threat to the judiciary over guerilla warfare shows EFF leader cannot stomach the fact that the courts have found his arguments illogical and inconsistent with the law BL PREMIUM

In July 2016 EFF leader Julius Malema told a Johannesburg newspaper that “everyone must be regretting supporting this man [then president Jacob Zuma]”. By then Zuma, who had for 10 years sullied the SA political landscape, was on the back foot. His support within the ANC and in society was ebbing away dramatically. Malema, a keen reader of political winds, had joined the bandwagon of criticism of Zuma despite earlier vowing to take up arms and kill for the man.

“I thank God for giving me the opportunity to live to correct those mistakes,” Malema told The Citizen. “Zuma is dumb … he is the number one fool, and it took me one year after the Polokwane conference to realise that he is dumb. Zuma wanted to continue molesting me without Vaseline.”