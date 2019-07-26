Opinion / Columnists GENEVIEVE QUINTAL: Fightback brigade diverts attention from state capture by attacking Derek Hanekom While a farmer testifies to broken promises in the Vrede dairy project, Ace Magashule stokes hysteria BL PREMIUM

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule’s self-righteous hysteria over the Derek Hanekom issue is a convenient diversion from the damning allegations that emerged at the state capture inquiry this week concerning the Vrede dairy farm matter.

This scandal saw at least R200m of taxpayers’ money meant for emerging black farmers in the small town of Vrede in the Free State, where Magashule was premier, flowing to a Gupta-linked company, Estina. Some of the loot was allegedly used to settle the bills for the Guptas’ lavish family wedding at Sun City in 2013.