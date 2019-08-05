How Julius Malema’s need for enemies has driven him back into Zuma’s camp

The honeymoon lasted until Malema assisted the country in ejecting Zuma from power. The fact that the EFF helped in removing the worst president in post-apartheid SA and the worst in the ANC’s history, will forever be written in history and must be appreciated.

But since Zuma has been defeated the EFF has few enemies left, and it is vulnerable. The revolutionary posture of the EFF and Malema’s predilection for confrontational politics means that he needs enemies. The very creation of the EFF was necessitated by the fact that Malema’s was being sidelined by his enemies.

So as much as it is a political party, the EFF has found itself being used to settle the political scores of its commander-in-chief. The enemies are necessary for political relevance.

The great concern is that since Zuma’s recalling Malema has been targeting Zuma’s enemies as his own. But Zuma has those enemies for different reasons. Not only are they the ones who ousted him from power but they have also been engaging in a relentless cleanup of his nine-year mess. The cleanup has involved him being publicly shamed by a variety of testimonies in the various commissions.

He is also fighting a range of legal battles that may result in him ending up in prison.

Converge conveniently

Zuma thus cannot take the 2017 defeat lying down. His only chance of survival is to be as close as possible to state power. He has mastered the playbook of using political power to gain state power and using that against legal troubles. The longer he is removed from power, the more he takes knocks, the more vulnerable he becomes… he must fight back.

Zuma’s existential crisis and Malema’s political-relevance crisis converge quite conveniently for both of them. We have already seen them singing from the same hymn sheet on the removal of former Sars boss Tom Moyane, the spies in the ANC and what they believe is a prejudicial posture of the Zondo commission of inquiry.

Furthermore, it was not lost on us that the public protector’s legal counsel (who happens to be Zuma’s legal counsel) was on the same team with the EFF counsel in the high court battle between Mkhwebane and Gordhan.

It also seems that both Zuma and Malema have set their sights on discrediting the judiciary.

These occurrences of collaboration are not coincidental, they are becoming too common and increasingly unsettling.

The fear is that it will not be too long before Malema and Zuma rekindle their past love affair. In politics there are no permanent enemies. This alliance has caused SA irreparable harm. If rekindled, the damage may be bigger than before.

I have once said that Jacob Zuma is so destructive, he would burn SA down to the ground just to rule over the ashes. The question is, is Malema willing to assist him in this endeavour?

• Simon Mtsuki is a professional speaker, writer and social entrepreneur.