NEWS ANALYSIS: EFF frustrated by loss of its legal edge
12 August 2019 - 05:02
It was over three years ago that the EFF won a powerful victory for the office of the public protector, by persuading the Constitutional Court that remedial action ordered by the watchdog body was binding, unless set aside by a court.
The ruling centred on then president Jacob Zuma’s failure to act on then public protector Thuli Madonsela’s order that he pay back part of taxpayers’ money spent on non-security upgrades to his Nkandla homestead. Instead, Zuma ordered the police minister, then Nathi Nhleko, to investigate and report on whether Zuma was “liable for any contribution in respect of the security upgrades”. Nhleko absolved him of any such liability.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.