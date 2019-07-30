Opinion / Columnists PETER BRUCE: The politics you see around you is the same as it always was Face it, our politics are a charade, a farce, of note BL PREMIUM

Calm down if you can. This country is quite mad. The news cycle is so fast and intense that it induces feelings of inadequacy, of being unable to keep up. Just last week the public protector was taken apart by the Constitutional Court, went back to court the next day trying to nail public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan (and ultimately Cyril Ramaphosa) and the day after that announced an investigation into the appointment of SA Revenue Service (Sars) commissioner Edward Kieswetter — what public intellectual Songezo Zibi called "another dial-a-finding" investigation.

That's just a fraction of the week's Zuma fightback campaign. Ace Magashule, the ANC secretary-general, wrote a very late-night statement on Wednesday denouncing former tourism minister Derek Hanekom for admitting that two years ago he briefly chatted to an EFF MP about a no-confidence vote against then president Jacob Zuma. Go Derek! But apparently this was a shock to Ace, who had forgotten that the same Hanek...