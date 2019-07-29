EDITORIAL: Fitch report is reason to panic

Some South Africans still think that ratings agencies, tainted as they were by their failings in the lead-up to the global financial crisis a decade ago, shouldn’t be taken seriously. They also have ideological reasons for their aversion to the companies and respond with a not insignificant amount of disdain when others discuss government policies or economic performance with an eye on what the ratings companies’ response is likely to be.

Unfortunately, whether we like ratings agencies or not is irrelevant. The reality is that their pronouncements have an immediate effect on how bond investors perceive the country and how much they charge the government when it goes looking for funding. That matters for people countrywide.

A negative pronouncement would normally cause the government’s cost of borrowing to increase. Over time, that filters through to the rates that consumers pay when they fund everything from mortgages to student loans. And for those at the lower end of the income scale who rely on the state for assistance, whether through grants or provision of basic services, it means there is less money for those and more to hand over to fund managers.

So the latest report on SA by Fitch Ratings, which already rates the country’s debt as noninvestment grade, is reason for all of us to panic.

The message from Fitch was truly dire, if unsurprising. Fitch was so direct in its assessment that there’s no need to read past the first six lines.