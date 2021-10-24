Indian company boycotts stakeholder forum on toxic spill in KwaZulu-Natal
UPL is protesting against the forum’s terms of reference after arson attack on its warehouse caused a chemical spill
24 October 2021 - 21:14
Indian agrochemical firm United Phosphorus Limited (UPL) SA has boycotted the launch of a multi-stakeholder forum that would ultimately pronounce on its role in the toxic spill that contaminated the Ohlanga River and uMhlanga Estuary.
The river leads to the sea near the upmarket Umhlanga tourism hub in Durban...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now