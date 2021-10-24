News Indian company boycotts stakeholder forum on toxic spill in KwaZulu-Natal UPL is protesting against the forum’s terms of reference after arson attack on its warehouse caused a chemical spill B L Premium

Indian agrochemical firm United Phosphorus Limited (UPL) SA has boycotted the launch of a multi-stakeholder forum that would ultimately pronounce on its role in the toxic spill that contaminated the Ohlanga River and uMhlanga Estuary.

The river leads to the sea near the upmarket Umhlanga tourism hub in Durban...