Lifestyle / Travel & Food Is alkalised water the holy water it is made out to be? The only thing that alkalised water is bound to do is make you poorer BL PREMIUM

Monetising water is no novelty, but the variety of ways in which humans engage in this crafty pursuit is certainly remarkable.

You’ve probably heard the news that alkalised water is where it’s at now. Apparently, “normal” water with its boring old pH of about 7 (right in the mediocre middle of the acid – alkaline chart) has been less-than-great all along. Billions of water drinkers across the world have been robbed of better health ever since the molecule was created! Just imagine.