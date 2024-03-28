Uneasy time for PGM miners
But uncertainty about the future of battery electric vehicles may yet lend hope to the metals group
28 March 2024 - 08:00
The JSE’s four largest platinum miners cut nearly R30bn in planned capital and stay-in-business expenditure last month in a clear vote that the metal’s price, and those of its palladium and rhodium co-products, will be lower for longer. Far longer, in fact.
Northam Platinum CEO Paul Dunne said at his firm’s interim results presentation on March 1 that it could take two years before bad market sentiment in platinum group metals (PGMs) shakes out. That’s sobering news for a sector that paid record dividends only two years earlier...
