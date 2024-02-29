Trade of the Month: Astral Foods seems to be heading for recovery
And IM looks forward to Rainbow Chicken being set free from RCL
29 February 2024 - 10:00
Since the IM diary was set at the beginning of the month this recommendation in the poultry sector have looked like a pretty fair squawk — go long on Astral Foods and short on RCL Foods.
The poultry sector had a terrible 2023 and all involved reported fat losses for reasons totally out of their control...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.