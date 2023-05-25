Ninety One isn't abandoning its home market, despite South Africa's existential challenges
You can feel the energy of Hendrik du Toit as he arrives at the restaurant. It is an unusual dinner because the Ninety One CEO and I are friends. However, this meeting is an interview for IM.
My aim is to show that an investor can pick a share based on the values of the CEO. Forget the mounds of information. It is an emotional intelligence diagnosis. Du Toit is the guinea pig...
ARI JACOBSON: Nice guy in charge? Then it’s a buy
It’s one way to assess a company — if the CEO has the right personal qualities, they’ll reflect on the balance sheet
