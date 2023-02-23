Read all the Financial Mail's budget coverage here
Status quo budget despite R93bn tax fillip shows it’s not money that’s the problem, it’s management
South Africa, it seems, can’t live without the albatross that is our national power utility. But in your home, how close can you get to going off-grid? The FM looks at how to do it, and how to fund it
South African furniture design is in a post-Covid upswing, and the streets around Heritage Square are at its epicentre
Afrimat CEO Andries van Heerden should really be a contestant on the TV show Dancing with the Stars. Since Afrimat’s IPO in 2006, both the CEO and the company have not put a foot wrong or been out of step with the commodities market.
Listed on the JSE in November 2007, the company raised R125m via its IPO at 500c a share to value the construction materials business at R600m...
Afrimat’s long road of enduring resilience
The management team’s operational style has been hard to fault
