Afrimat’s long road of enduring resilience

The management team’s operational style has been hard to fault

23 February 2023 - 08:00 Anthony Clark

Afrimat CEO Andries van Heerden should really be a contestant on the TV show Dancing with the Stars. Since Afrimat’s IPO in 2006, both the CEO and the company have not put a foot wrong or been out of step with the commodities market.

Listed on the JSE in November 2007, the company raised R125m via its IPO at 500c a share to value the construction materials business at R600m...

