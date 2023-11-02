PATTERN RECOGNITION
TOBY SHAPSHAK: Why pay for a TV licence?
The SABC’s antiquated funding model gives the governing party a national mouthpiece
02 November 2023 - 05:00
Every year I have a little conversation with myself about whether to pay the absurd annual TV licence fee. It’s not a lot of money, I say, and I am legally (therefore ethically) required to pay. This is even though I am not a consumer of the SABC in any way.
Like many South Africans, I haven’t been an SABC TV watcher for decades. Like many South Africans (who can afford it) my primary news and entertainment source has been DStv...
