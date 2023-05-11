It’s been a long time since Pick n Pay was regarded as the leading blue-chip retail group. Its latest results raise fresh doubts about a turnaround plan that never comes to fruition
In “Is South Africa Out of Time on the Doomsday Clock?” (Cover Story, April 27-May 3), Discovery’s Adrian Gore, Old Mutual Wealth’s Izak Odendaal, Rand Merchant Bank’s Isaah Mhlanga and Old Mutual’s Johann Els are all remarkably upbeat about the state of South Africa.
But none of them is operating on the ground in real time. They work for huge corporates. They don’t have to hustle for a salary, or worry about providing salaries for a work force, and they seem well insulated from reality.
Maybe the FM should get more of the opinions of people at the coalface and members of the public.
Tony BallGillitts
The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za
LETTER: Top executives isolated from South Africa’s reality
Top executives isolated from SA’s reality
Has South Africa run out of time on the doomsday clock?
