Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Top executives isolated from South Africa’s reality

Top executives isolated from SA’s reality

11 May 2023 - 04:00
Discovery CEO Adrian Gore. Picture: Masi Losi
In “Is South Africa Out of Time on the Doomsday Clock?” (Cover Story, April 27-May 3), Discovery’s Adrian Gore, Old Mutual Wealth’s Izak Odendaal, Rand Merchant Bank’s Isaah Mhlanga and Old Mutual’s Johann Els are all remarkably upbeat about the state of South Africa.

But none of them is operating on the ground in real time. They work for huge corporates. They don’t have to hustle for a salary, or worry about providing salaries for a work force, and they seem well insulated from reality.

Maybe the FM should get more of the opinions of people at the coalface and members of the public.

Tony Ball
Gillitts

The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za

Has South Africa run out of time on the doomsday clock?

South Africans are deeply uncertain about what the future holds. Most fear it won’t be good. But even if the country does pull out of its death ...
Features
3 weeks ago
