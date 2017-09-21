EDITORIAL: Time for KPMG to pay the piper

"The evil that men do lives after them, the good is oft interred with their bones." William Shakespeare wrote those words many centuries ago. And he did not have disgraced audit firm KPMG in mind at the time. While we will never know for sure what inspired the great poet, what we do know is how far into the future his creative juices flowed.

The partners and staff of the SA unit of KPMG now know only too well what the wages of sin are. Some of the company’s largest clients have put it on notice, or have already cut their patronage as a punishment for its 15 years of eager service to the shady characters accused of illegally capturing the state.