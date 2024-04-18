MCLEOD COMPUTING
DUNCAN McLEOD: Government’s broadband plans will most probably vanish into thin air
Given the state’s track record of squandering taxpayers’ money, communications minister Mondli Gungubele would do better to let the private sector get on with it
18 April 2024 - 06:00
Communications & digital technologies minister Mondli Gungubele this month reiterated a government plan to have the State Information Technology Agency (Sita) build a national broadband network at a cost to taxpayers of least R6bn.
This is insanity — and it needs to stop...
