VIEW FROM THE THAMES
DEON GOUWS: Iran key to market moves on Israel-Gaza war
The markets are fairly heartless when it comes to war, and the Israel-Palestine conflict may be no different — unless Iran becomes involved
From my vantage point alongside the Thames, I see thousands of people attending an emotional vigil for Israel outside 10 Downing Street. The crowd solemnly sings the country’s national anthem, Hatikvah (The Hope). A few miles to the west, Palestine supporters are setting off fireworks and flares at a mass rally taking place outside the Israeli embassy in Kensington at the same time. The juxtaposition could not be more eerie.
Which is why people ask how it’s possible that markets appear so sanguine despite the horror stories coming out of the Middle East. It seems like a fair question, with a death toll of more than 1,000 people in just the first few days of war, yet share prices around the world have been relatively resilient. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.