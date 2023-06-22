Tin miner Alphamin Resources now at core of bitter dispute over valuation
The industry’s outdated model is under fire — but much-needed structural change is not forthcoming
Taxi bosses and gangsters are adding a worrying new dimension to the notorious construction mafias
Being kicked out of Agoa could mean more than losing the financial benefits of a favourable trade deal. It would send a signal to the world that South Africa is an economic partner to be avoided
Rare collection finds a refuge in Oppenheimers’ Brenthurst Library
The last episode of Succession dropped a few weeks ago (don’t worry, I won’t spoil it for you). A few minutes before the very end, leading lady, Shiv Roy, shouts at her brother that she really loves him, but she cannot stomach him. This remark rather sums up the mixed feelings I have about the whole genre of television series.
Make no mistake, I really did love every single episode of Succession. But I have often got about halfway through some random Scandi noir series, thinking: I’ve already watched 10 hours of this; how much longer do I have to sit through? How many more red herrings do they need to introduce, such as that shady-looking plumber with a conviction for shoplifting two decades ago, who happened to fix a toilet near the scene of the crime a few days before, but of course the poor dude is totally innocent? Just go ahead and reveal that it was the little girl’s frail old grandma who pulled the trigger! ..
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
VIEW FROM THE THAMES
DEON GOUWS: Spoiler alert!
Unlike ‘Succession’, which is finally in the bag, there’s another drama that will be forced on the world again and again — the US debt ceiling debacle
The last episode of Succession dropped a few weeks ago (don’t worry, I won’t spoil it for you). A few minutes before the very end, leading lady, Shiv Roy, shouts at her brother that she really loves him, but she cannot stomach him. This remark rather sums up the mixed feelings I have about the whole genre of television series.
Make no mistake, I really did love every single episode of Succession. But I have often got about halfway through some random Scandi noir series, thinking: I’ve already watched 10 hours of this; how much longer do I have to sit through? How many more red herrings do they need to introduce, such as that shady-looking plumber with a conviction for shoplifting two decades ago, who happened to fix a toilet near the scene of the crime a few days before, but of course the poor dude is totally innocent? Just go ahead and reveal that it was the little girl’s frail old grandma who pulled the trigger! ..
This article is free to read if you sign up or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.