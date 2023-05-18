Opinion

VIEW FROM THE THAMES

DEON GOUWS: Stock market Tinder

Competitions like the Cristal Challenge or Fantasy Fund Manager are great fun — but don’t be dazzled by the short termism of it all

BL Premium
18 May 2023 - 05:00 DEON GOUWS

In the middle of December 2020, veteran stockbroker David Shapiro called me out on Twitter. A couple of weeks earlier he had kindly invited me to take part in the inaugural Cristal Challenge, in which participants are asked to select five shares on the JSE, with performance being measured on an equally weighted basis over the ensuing 12 months. As the name of the competition suggests, the winner would receive a bottle of Louis Roederer’s finest, a snip at just over R5,000 from Makro and a staple of every after-party at the EFF national conference.

According to that tweet of David’s my tardy response at the time could probably be because I was ready to jump in front of a moving train, like other Arsenal fans. A lifelong support for the north London club is an affliction he and I share. That’s something I might write more about at some point; it’s just a bit too painful at the moment, with our club clinging on to second place in the Premiership after leading for most of the ...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.