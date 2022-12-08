Owing to a 2015 decision to head off a vexatious litigant, there’s no opportunity for the group’s shareholders to vote off the current chair — 12 years into the role and counting
The Steinhoff saga has become famous for its class action settlement — and infamous for the speed of prosecutions
Latest statistics are a sign of hope amid the doom and gloom, but it’s still a hard world for consumers
Last week, President Cyril Ramaphosa had prepared a resignation speech after damning findings from a parliamentary panel over a theft at his farm. But he was persuaded to make a dramatic U-turn and ...
There are too many excellent coffee shops in South Africa to count. But the FM has rounded up a selection of 10 excellent options, if you’d like to stop and smell the coffee
Right here on the JSE you’ll find a couple of technology companies that are growing in the same verticals that get people excited in the US: big data, payments, software and cloud. There are a few local companies that are getting a slice of this action.
The US tech sector had the rollercoaster ride of a lifetime over the pandemic, with many shares doubling and tripling in value (or more) and then giving up most of the gains in 2022. There’s no force stronger than macroeconomics, with share prices moving dramatically in response to prevailing interest rates...
THE GHOST TRAIN
THE FINANCE GHOST: Big lessons from small tech
Capital Appreciation and PBT Group have had a stellar pandemic, and a far better 2022, than their global peers. Why? They were simply too cheap
