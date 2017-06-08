CHECKOUT COUNTER: A R4.8m handbag?

The UK’s accounting watchdog, the Financial Reporting Council, has closed its investigation into the accounts of grocer Tesco. Its investigation was aimed at PwC’s auditing of Tesco’s accounts. It was first launched in the wake of the chain’s 2014 profits scandal, in which profits were overstated by £326m. At the time, Tesco said it had incorrectly booked payments from suppliers.

