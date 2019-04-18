ANALYSE THIS: Andrew Bahlmann

What’s the worst investment you’ve ever made?

The first business I started, a travel business, was a huge learning curve and a huge financial setback.

Do you own bitcoin or any other cryptocurrencies? Why?

I don’t. I don’t speculate when it comes to investments and I choose to focus on what I can control.

What was your first job?

At age 15 I worked at a photo development studio. It was a serious eye-opener, seeing what went on in people’s lives.

Which talent would you most like to have?

I would love the ability to play a musical instrument. Piano would be my No 1 choice.

If you could fix one thing in SA today, what would it be?

I would look at implementing a more calculated version of Franklin D Roosevelt’s "New Deal", which he implemented to stimulate the US economy after the Great Depression. It may sound dramatic, but the unemployment rate in the US at that time was 25%. In SA we currently face an unemployment rate of 27%! It puts a lot in perspective.

What travel experience is on your bucket list?

Antarctica.

What was your last purchase?

Two handmade outdoor chairs beautifully crafted by a retired gentleman looking to generate extra income.

What’s your favourite song?

Linkin Park — In the End.

On what occasion do you lie?

I don’t believe that there is any occasion when one should lie.

Name a place you’ve been to that lived up to the hype?

Definitely the Maldives.

Apple or Samsung (or Nokia)?

Apple.

What was your first pay cheque and what did you do with it?

R400. I saved it for a rainy day and boy, did that rainy day come!