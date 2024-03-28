JSE’s diversification is paying dividends
It has reliable cash flows, a strong balance sheet and various income streams — but there are challenges for the stock exchange operator
28 March 2024 - 05:00
The JSE Ltd*, which operates the local stock exchange and other markets, is in the position of having a dividend yield that is higher than its earnings multiple.
At the time of writing the JSE’s yield was sitting at a sumptuous 9% with the earnings multiple at around 8.5 times. The yield is not far off the 10.87% for the Satrix Divi Plus exchange traded fund and British American Tobacco’s 10%. The JSE’s current rating, taken in isolation, would usually be symptomatic of a counter that is going ex-growth...
