The return to the malls
Long-suffering retail landlords are finally starting to see rentals rebound thanks to better than expected trading figures
21 March 2024 - 05:00
QUOTE: Our balance sheet is still under pressure, mainly because of higher-for-longer interest rates — Growthpoint CEO Norbert Sasse
To say that shopping centre owners have gone through the wringer in recent years is an understatement. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.