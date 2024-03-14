Safety first: Should indebted Trellidor unlock Taylor?
It’s not an open and shut case, given the unspectacular price Taylor would probably fetch
14 March 2024 - 05:00
Trellidor*, which punts its security doors as the ultimate crime barrier, is certainly not the first company to make a bum acquisition straight after listing.
During the 2007/2008 boom in new listings, for instance, many JSE debutants pursued value-crushing acquisitions in a bid to rapidly broaden their core business. Many did not survive these costly misadventures, sinking under a heap of debt...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.