What’s up, Doc? The pulse of PHP is beating a bit faintly
Still, Primary Health Properties is a share worth owning — if you can get your hands on it
15 February 2024 - 05:00
Primary Health Properties (PHP), which owns a large portfolio of UK-based health-care real estate, has had a less than enthusiastic response from local investors since making its debut on the JSE in late October.
The share price is down 25% over the past three months, despite a 20% rally in the listed property index over the same time. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.