GOVERNANCE
Ayo’s ‘unfair’ PIC payment poser
The company’s forced share buyback from the PIC, for R619m, has been described as unfair but reasonable — which could produce a curveball or two when shareholders vote on the decision this month
17 August 2023 - 05:00
Ayo Technology Solutions’ recently released circular has good and bad news for shareholders. The good news is that the independent experts reckon the share is worth between R4.94 and R5.20 — a generous surplus on the R1.30 at which it’s trading.
The bad news is that the group’s cash resources have plunged to a mere R480m from R1.1bn. That was a result of having to fork out R619.4m to the Public Investment Corp (PIC) for the 17-million shares it was forced, by a court-endorsed agreement, to repurchase from it earlier this year. ..
