YOUR MONEY: What to do with my dollar ka-ching?

Investors in SA’s most expensively priced bank may be set for a long period of minimal returns as bad debts leap 80%
State struggles in court but auditors’ body takes tough line in handing out findings and punishments
A wrecking ball smashes a Herbert Baker building declared a provincial heritage site
South Africans are not fooled by politicians’ hot air. President Cyril Ramaphosa’s target-beating investment conference is the latest example. In reality, South Africa has been mired in a ...
The author shares his thoughts on hybridity, human nature and why historians don’t give good advice
Question:
I’m expecting a dollar amount to be paid into my account in the next few weeks. I want to know how best to handle it. Should I have it paid straight into my account and converted to rand? Should I set up an offshore bank account and have the money paid in there? And last, how do I handle tax? As I have an income, I’m worried that most of it will be gobbled up by tax.
— Anonymous, on The Fat Wallet community on Facebook
Answer:
Whether to bring back money in rand or leave it in dollars depends on a number of issues.
For starters: do you need the money locally, maybe to pay off a debt or build an emergency fund?
Generally, if you don’t need the cash locally, leave it offshore, as a number of fees and transaction costs are involved: first in conversion to rand and later the reverse, if you decide to take the money offshore again.
You will be taxed on the money as income — so yes, you will have a larger tax bill. You would declare it to the South African Revenue Service as normal and it will be taxed at your marginal tax rate.
— Your Money team
Next week’s reader question:
I recently paid off a few debts that had been handed over for collection and I had two debts that were cancelled because of prescription. So now I do not owe anything to anyone.
What advice can you give me for the future? I intend to improve my credit score from 540 to 700. I earn a gross monthly income of R24,000, and I have side hustle income of R20,000-R30,000 a month.
— Victor
We want to hear from you. Please send your questions to yourmoney@fm.co.za
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Reader letter of the week
YOUR MONEY: What to do with my dollar ka-ching?
A reader asks how to deal with an offshore payment: bring it into South Africa, with the resultant tax implications, or leave it offshore?
Image: Reuters
Question:
I’m expecting a dollar amount to be paid into my account in the next few weeks. I want to know how best to handle it. Should I have it paid straight into my account and converted to rand? Should I set up an offshore bank account and have the money paid in there? And last, how do I handle tax? As I have an income, I’m worried that most of it will be gobbled up by tax.
— Anonymous, on The Fat Wallet community on Facebook
Answer:
Whether to bring back money in rand or leave it in dollars depends on a number of issues.
For starters: do you need the money locally, maybe to pay off a debt or build an emergency fund?
Generally, if you don’t need the cash locally, leave it offshore, as a number of fees and transaction costs are involved: first in conversion to rand and later the reverse, if you decide to take the money offshore again.
You will be taxed on the money as income — so yes, you will have a larger tax bill. You would declare it to the South African Revenue Service as normal and it will be taxed at your marginal tax rate.
— Your Money team
Next week’s reader question:
I recently paid off a few debts that had been handed over for collection and I had two debts that were cancelled because of prescription. So now I do not owe anything to anyone.
What advice can you give me for the future? I intend to improve my credit score from 540 to 700. I earn a gross monthly income of R24,000, and I have side hustle income of R20,000-R30,000 a month.
— Victor
We want to hear from you. Please send your questions to yourmoney@fm.co.za
YOUR MONEY: Can I avoid tax backlash on retirement lump sums?
YOUR MONEY: About to retire? Think carefully about all those annuities
YOUR MONEY: What to do with rapidly rising bond repayments
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.