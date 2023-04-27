Money & Investing

Reader letter of the week

YOUR MONEY: What to do with my dollar ka-ching?

A reader asks how to deal with an offshore payment: bring it into South Africa, with the resultant tax implications, or leave it offshore?

27 April 2023 - 05:00
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS
Image: Reuters

Question:

I’m expecting a dollar amount to be paid into my account in the next few weeks. I want to know how best to handle it. Should I have it paid straight into my account and converted to rand? Should I set up an offshore bank account and have the money paid in there? And last, how do I handle tax? As I have an income, I’m worried that most of it will be gobbled up by tax.

— Anonymous, on The Fat Wallet community on Facebook

Answer:

Whether to bring back money in rand or leave it in dollars depends on a number of issues.

For starters: do you need the money locally, maybe to pay off a debt or build an emergency fund?

Generally, if you don’t need the cash locally, leave it offshore, as a number of fees and transaction costs are involved: first in conversion to rand and later the reverse, if you decide to take the money offshore again.

You will be taxed on the money as income — so yes, you will have a larger tax bill. You would declare it to the South African Revenue Service as normal and it will be taxed at your marginal tax rate.

— Your Money team 

Next week’s reader question:

I recently paid off a few debts that had been handed over for collection and I had two debts that were cancelled because of prescription. So now I do not owe anything to anyone.

What advice can you give me for the future? I intend to improve my credit score from 540 to 700. I earn a gross monthly income of R24,000, and I have side hustle income of R20,000-R30,000 a month. 

— Victor 

We want to hear from you. Please send your questions to yourmoney@fm.co.za

YOUR MONEY: Can I avoid tax backlash on retirement lump sums?

A reader asks if he can make cash withdrawals from two separate funds without owing money to Sars
Money & Investing
1 week ago

YOUR MONEY: About to retire? Think carefully about all those annuities

A reader asks whether he should pool his preservation and pension fund money to buy annuities for himself and his wife
Money & Investing
3 weeks ago

YOUR MONEY: What to do with rapidly rising bond repayments

The Reserve Bank’s interest rate increases have had a brutal effect on homeowners. Here’s what to do if you’re struggling
Money & Investing
4 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Capitec faces down a long, dry season
Money & Investing
2.
A merger between Shoprite and Choppies: why not?
Money & Investing
3.
Rand hedges rebound
Money & Investing
4.
The Clicks conundrum: growing, but pricey
Money & Investing
5.
Think growth, not cash
Money & Investing

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.