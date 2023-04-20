YOUR MONEY: Can I avoid tax backlash on retirement lump sums?

The financial services company is hoovering up business from rivals — but its share price is far from cheap
Chinese company insists car production is imminent as it signs Absa finance deal
Eskom’s troubles have provided the impetus for a company to produce batteries for SA’s long-suffering population
South Africans are deeply uncertain about what the future holds. Most fear it won’t be good. But even if the country does pull out of its death spiral and dodges the most apocalyptic predictions, ...
The author shares his thoughts on hybridity, human nature and why historians don’t give good advice
I have two retirement savings — a preservation fund from a previous job that allows me to retire at 50 and a retirement annuity with a financial institution that allows me to retire at 55 — and my question is about the withdrawal of lump sums.
Assume that the value of each fund is R2m, and at the age of 50 I retire from the preservation fund and take one-third in cash (R666,666.66). The first R500,000 is tax free and I will pay tax on the rest.
Five years later, I decide to retire from the second fund. Can I take one-third in cash on this as well? And if the retirement tax tables have changed by then and the tax-free amount is, say, R600,000, does this mean another R100,000 is tax free from the one-third withdrawal?
— Sanjay
Changes to the legislation governing retirement fund withdrawals became effective on March 1 2021, and one-third of any type of retirement vehicle can be withdrawn at retirement.
However, 100% of funds invested in a provident fund before that date can still be accessed. It is also important to remember the retirement lump sum scale increased to R550,000 in this year’s budget.
Withdrawals from retirement funds are viewed in aggregate. So, while you can exercise a choice on the withdrawal amount (subject to the maximum allowed) each time you retire from a specific fund, the tax table is applied to the aggregate of all lump sums previously accessed in addition to the current lump sum.
For this reason, we do not recommend taking another lump sum as you will be taxed quite heavily on the proceeds. Should the tax table be amended again and you have not used your entire tax-free component, you might benefit from the difference at that stage.
Also bear in mind that any tax owed to the South African Revenue Service, as well as previously disallowed contributions, can further affect the tax-free amount available.
If you have ever been retrenched and received a severance package, this will also deplete the tax-free component. A severance package is taxed according to the retirement tax scale.
My recommendation is to withdraw only the tax-free component as unwanted tax implications will deplete your retirement funds unnecessarily. You can then start earning a monthly income from the investment.
— Elke Brink, wealth adviser at PSG Wealth R21
We want to hear from you. Please send your questions to yourmoney@fm.co.za
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
READER LETTER
YOUR MONEY: Can I avoid tax backlash on retirement lump sums?
A reader asks if he can make cash withdrawals from two separate funds without owing money to Sars
Question:
I have two retirement savings — a preservation fund from a previous job that allows me to retire at 50 and a retirement annuity with a financial institution that allows me to retire at 55 — and my question is about the withdrawal of lump sums.
Assume that the value of each fund is R2m, and at the age of 50 I retire from the preservation fund and take one-third in cash (R666,666.66). The first R500,000 is tax free and I will pay tax on the rest.
Five years later, I decide to retire from the second fund. Can I take one-third in cash on this as well? And if the retirement tax tables have changed by then and the tax-free amount is, say, R600,000, does this mean another R100,000 is tax free from the one-third withdrawal?
— Sanjay
Answer:
Changes to the legislation governing retirement fund withdrawals became effective on March 1 2021, and one-third of any type of retirement vehicle can be withdrawn at retirement.
However, 100% of funds invested in a provident fund before that date can still be accessed. It is also important to remember the retirement lump sum scale increased to R550,000 in this year’s budget.
Withdrawals from retirement funds are viewed in aggregate. So, while you can exercise a choice on the withdrawal amount (subject to the maximum allowed) each time you retire from a specific fund, the tax table is applied to the aggregate of all lump sums previously accessed in addition to the current lump sum.
For this reason, we do not recommend taking another lump sum as you will be taxed quite heavily on the proceeds. Should the tax table be amended again and you have not used your entire tax-free component, you might benefit from the difference at that stage.
Also bear in mind that any tax owed to the South African Revenue Service, as well as previously disallowed contributions, can further affect the tax-free amount available.
If you have ever been retrenched and received a severance package, this will also deplete the tax-free component. A severance package is taxed according to the retirement tax scale.
My recommendation is to withdraw only the tax-free component as unwanted tax implications will deplete your retirement funds unnecessarily. You can then start earning a monthly income from the investment.
— Elke Brink, wealth adviser at PSG Wealth R21
We want to hear from you. Please send your questions to yourmoney@fm.co.za
YOUR MONEY: About to retire? Think carefully about all those annuities
YOUR MONEY: What to do with rapidly rising bond repayments
YOUR MONEY: Tax and emigration — what should you expect to pay?
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.