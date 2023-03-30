YOUR MONEY: What to do with rapidly rising bond repayments

A hasty settlement between the PIC and Iqbal Survé’s Ayo is a stinging slap in the face for good governance from the steward of public servants’ R2.5-trillion pension money
EU backs down on internal combustion engine ban
The Giannacopoulos family have added two more Spar execs to their criminal complaints
Despite the ANC’s years-long governance failures, the DA has failed to break through electorally. Can it turn the corner from opposition party to become a credible alternative government?
Bitches Brew is a vivid and darkly amusing display of covetable and topical artworks from the coven of three leading South African artists
Question:
The bond on my house has increased by R10,000 a month over the past year, making it unsustainable for me on my current income. I have an apartment I’m also paying off that’s rented out, but I pay levies and rates on it. Should I sell the flat to help cover my home loan? Or how should I pay my monthly house bond?
— Solange
Answer:
In this situation, it’s advisable for the customer to contact her bank and to discuss if her home loan products are the correct type of products for her, based on her circumstances. It seems she has two traditional home loans.
There might be options to consolidate both properties into one account, for example, or into a structured loan account. She will have to apply for this and it will be subject to credit approval. The benefit will be that her interest rate will be reviewed, she will pay one instalment instead of two and her instalments may reduce. An amortising facility will also be beneficial for her. An amortising facility is one where the outstanding balance and available facility reduce each month until they get to 0 at the end of the term (this is how a loan normally works), as opposed to non-amortising, which is a facility where your available credit remains the same month to month (another example of this is a credit card).
The other consideration is to also consolidate the insurance that she pays per property; she might get to pay a reduced premium (but she must not cancel any without proper financial advice).
A further suggestion is that she should use this opportunity to review her unsecured debts and consolidate as much as possible so that she can free up her cash flow.
If she must sell the apartment, she should take advantage of the bank’s assisted sales programme as it will have added benefits for her, if there is a shortfall.
Also, it is advisable that she keeps a good handle on where she spends her money to reduce unnecessary spending. Lastly, she must strive to keep up with her monthly repayments so that she keeps a healthy credit record.
— Tiffany Singh, FNB home and structured lending solutions collections head
Next week’s reader question:
Does the South African Revenue Service on occasion apply aggregation incorrectly when calculating lump sum tax?
With regards to a severance lump sum benefit, it is not unusual to have received or withdrawn more than one lump sum.
In this case, individual taxes paid on a R500,000 and R1m lump sum were much more than tax on a single R1.5m lump sum. This is not the correct application of aggregation. It is likely that many taxpayers are unaware that their lump sum tax directive calculations were not correct. Comments?
— Glen
We want to hear from you! Send questions to yourmoney@fm.co.za
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
READER QUESTION OF THE WEEK
YOUR MONEY: What to do with rapidly rising bond repayments
The Reserve Bank’s interest rate increases have had a brutal effect on homeowners. Here’s what to do if you’re struggling
Question:
The bond on my house has increased by R10,000 a month over the past year, making it unsustainable for me on my current income. I have an apartment I’m also paying off that’s rented out, but I pay levies and rates on it. Should I sell the flat to help cover my home loan? Or how should I pay my monthly house bond?
— Solange
Answer:
In this situation, it’s advisable for the customer to contact her bank and to discuss if her home loan products are the correct type of products for her, based on her circumstances. It seems she has two traditional home loans.
There might be options to consolidate both properties into one account, for example, or into a structured loan account. She will have to apply for this and it will be subject to credit approval. The benefit will be that her interest rate will be reviewed, she will pay one instalment instead of two and her instalments may reduce. An amortising facility will also be beneficial for her. An amortising facility is one where the outstanding balance and available facility reduce each month until they get to 0 at the end of the term (this is how a loan normally works), as opposed to non-amortising, which is a facility where your available credit remains the same month to month (another example of this is a credit card).
The other consideration is to also consolidate the insurance that she pays per property; she might get to pay a reduced premium (but she must not cancel any without proper financial advice).
A further suggestion is that she should use this opportunity to review her unsecured debts and consolidate as much as possible so that she can free up her cash flow.
If she must sell the apartment, she should take advantage of the bank’s assisted sales programme as it will have added benefits for her, if there is a shortfall.
Also, it is advisable that she keeps a good handle on where she spends her money to reduce unnecessary spending. Lastly, she must strive to keep up with her monthly repayments so that she keeps a healthy credit record.
— Tiffany Singh, FNB home and structured lending solutions collections head
Next week’s reader question:
Does the South African Revenue Service on occasion apply aggregation incorrectly when calculating lump sum tax?
With regards to a severance lump sum benefit, it is not unusual to have received or withdrawn more than one lump sum.
In this case, individual taxes paid on a R500,000 and R1m lump sum were much more than tax on a single R1.5m lump sum. This is not the correct application of aggregation. It is likely that many taxpayers are unaware that their lump sum tax directive calculations were not correct. Comments?
— Glen
We want to hear from you! Send questions to yourmoney@fm.co.za
ALSO READ:
SIMON BROWN: Why renting, not buying, a home is best
SIMON BROWN: A paid-up house in eight years? It’s possible
SIMON BROWN: Why it matters to manage your credit score
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
YOUR MONEY: Breaking up with your broker
YOUR MONEY: Saving for a flat — should I be in the equity market?
YOUR MONEY: How to live off your investments
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.