Money & Investing

Kore Potash: less manure, more green shoots

Kore has been a disappointment since listing in 2018 and recent news out of the Congo has severely rattled investors — but all is not lost, says management

BL Premium
02 February 2023 - 05:00 DAVID MCKAY

Kore Potash, a company set up to develop fertiliser minerals, could do with a little less manure in its life and a few more green shoots.

In October, the company announced that two of its employees had been arrested in the Republic of Congo (RoC), where the company is developing the Kola potash project. “Without going into the grisly details, we had a business relationship with a local Congolese businessperson who thought it might be a good idea to do this,” says Kore CEO Brad Sampson...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.