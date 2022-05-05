JAMIE CARR: SA men are in rouge health
05 May 2022 - 05:00
The most startling revelation to come out of an interview with Clicks CEO Bertina Engelbrecht after the company reported its interims was the astonishing statistic that the SA male is in the gold medal position globally for spending on grooming products.
The descendants of the grizzled Voortrekkers, peeling rooineks and mighty impis of Shaka Zulu alike are bossing it, and are champions of the world in rugby and moisturiser consumption. The flâneurs of Paris can stick that under their berets...
