Platinum group metal producers have suffered a stunning reversal of fortune over the past four months, thanks to a major cost crunch and an impending surplus of 2021’s go-go metal, palladium
There is much debate over which polls are accurate — but all of them paint a picture of storm clouds over the ANC
The ANC falling below 40% is the result of the party’s own polling, chair of the DA Federal Executive Helen Zille tells tells Peter Bruce
William Ruto was this week announced the winner of a close-run presidential poll in Kenya. But while the evenly split election results suggest a nation divided, the picture is more complicated than ...
A new book asks why certain cities became the epicentre of the world at a specific point — and speculates which ones might lead in the future
Platinum group metal (PGM) producers such as Sibanye-Stillwater have suffered a stunning reversal of fortune in the past four months, with palladium prices sharply lower from their March peaks of more than $3,000 an ounce, not to mention platinum, which has steadily dribbled back below $1,000. Wednesday’s profit warning wiped more than 5% off Sibanye Stillwater’s share price, driving it back below R40, and taking losses since its March peak of R78 to 49%. Last week, the company announced it would be reorganising its US palladium operations to square up for a grimmer time. The FM spoke to CEO Neal Froneman.
The deterioration of fortune seems swift and quite vicious. Is it that bad?..
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
the g spot
Sibanye’s big cost squeeze
The PGM producer has warned investors to brace for a 47%-52% slump in first-half headline earnings, thanks to a prolonged gold strike in SA, a severe flood at its US operations, and a 19% slide in rand PGM prices over the six months to end-June
Platinum group metal (PGM) producers such as Sibanye-Stillwater have suffered a stunning reversal of fortune in the past four months, with palladium prices sharply lower from their March peaks of more than $3,000 an ounce, not to mention platinum, which has steadily dribbled back below $1,000. Wednesday’s profit warning wiped more than 5% off Sibanye Stillwater’s share price, driving it back below R40, and taking losses since its March peak of R78 to 49%. Last week, the company announced it would be reorganising its US palladium operations to square up for a grimmer time. The FM spoke to CEO Neal Froneman.
The deterioration of fortune seems swift and quite vicious. Is it that bad?..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.