It’s all systems go for the new retirement system, which allows employees to draw from their pension funds without the same penalties as before
There is one environmental, social and governance consultancy that isn’t afraid of losing business. And its annual rating of the JSE companies illustrates this
Insurance companies at odds over payouts for July riot damage
With Cyril Ramaphosa emerging strongly from the ANC policy conference this weekend, his re-election as party president in December looks secure — for now, at least. The race, however, is on for the ...
A new precinct planned around the high court in Joburg is yet another plan to fix the decayed CBD. But can this work, where previous plans haven’t? And can it really lure the lawyers back from ...
For the first time in two years, Southern Sun CEO Marcel von Aulock is optimistic, even excited, about prospects in the hospitality industry.
“We are out of survival mode into recovery mode. I can finally feel that positivity,” he says...
HOTELS & TOURISM
Southern Sun is poised to emerge from the shadows
It’s been a brutal three years, but the hotel group — formerly Tsogo Sun Hotels — is shaking off the Covid blues
For the first time in two years, Southern Sun CEO Marcel von Aulock is optimistic, even excited, about prospects in the hospitality industry.
"We are out of survival mode into recovery mode. I can finally feel that positivity," he says...
