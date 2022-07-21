Careful management of your money may provide you with the extra funds you require
A lot of what we see on Twitter distorts the true picture of SA today
The disgraced former health minister is now squarely in Zuma’s radical economic transformation camp
Gold Fields $7bn tilt for Toronto-listed Yamana Gold came like a bolt from the blue in May. Despite initial scepticism, there has been some shift in sentiment towards the deal
Victories will help avoid a potential stumbling block in qualifying for next year’s World Cup
SA investors who bailed out of Capital & Counties Properties (Capco) after it demerged from Liberty International in 2010 are likely to reconsider exposure to the London-focused property play given plans to merge with fellow LSE-listed Shaftesbury.
When the late Donald Gordon’s Liberty International split into Capco and Intu, more than 50% of Capco’s shareholders were South Africans. That number has over the past 12 years dwindled to an estimated 10% — partly on the back of Capco’s initial development focus. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
REITS
Capco’s West End play could be just the ticket
Capco is likely to reappear on SA radars as its merger with Shaftesbury will create a R100bn central-London real estate giant
SA investors who bailed out of Capital & Counties Properties (Capco) after it demerged from Liberty International in 2010 are likely to reconsider exposure to the London-focused property play given plans to merge with fellow LSE-listed Shaftesbury.
When the late Donald Gordon’s Liberty International split into Capco and Intu, more than 50% of Capco’s shareholders were South Africans. That number has over the past 12 years dwindled to an estimated 10% — partly on the back of Capco’s initial development focus. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.