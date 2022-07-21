×

Capco’s West End play could be just the ticket

Capco is likely to reappear on SA radars as its merger with Shaftesbury will create a R100bn central-London real estate giant

21 July 2022 - 05:00 JOAN MULLER

SA investors who bailed out of Capital & Counties Properties (Capco) after it demerged from Liberty International in 2010 are likely to reconsider exposure to the London-focused property play given plans to merge with fellow LSE-listed Shaftesbury.

When the late Donald Gordon’s Liberty International split into Capco and Intu, more than 50% of Capco’s shareholders were South Africans. That number has over the past 12 years dwindled to an estimated 10% — partly on the back of Capco’s initial development focus.  ..

