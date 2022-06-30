LOGISTICS
How much longer can hauliers keep it up?
SA’s logistics sector has outperformed the overall market so far this year. But don’t hold your breath for the second half
30 June 2022 - 05:00
It might come as a surprise that SA’s listed logistics sector, including hauliers, has so far outperformed the JSE all share index this year — despite surging fuel prices and higher wages.
And while the bulk of SA’s trucking companies are privately held, the performance of the handful of listed players may indicate that the sector is overcoming some big obstacles...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now