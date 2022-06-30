Money & Investing LOGISTICS How much longer can hauliers keep it up? SA’s logistics sector has outperformed the overall market so far this year. But don’t hold your breath for the second half B L Premium

It might come as a surprise that SA’s listed logistics sector, including hauliers, has so far outperformed the JSE all share index this year — despite surging fuel prices and higher wages.

And while the bulk of SA’s trucking companies are privately held, the performance of the handful of listed players may indicate that the sector is overcoming some big obstacles...