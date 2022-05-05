Money & Investing PERSONAL FINANCE SIMON BROWN: That shiny new thing is a bad money move It’s hard to resist the call of a hot new gadget — but be aware that you’re Big Tech’s guinea pig, and it comes at a high price B L Premium

For much of my life I was caught up in the excitement and bright lights of shiny new tech. I wanted it, and rushed out to get that new gadget, phone or laptop as soon as it was launched locally.

As a rule, I was overpaying. But an even bigger issue was that with first-generation new tech, the buyers are really just beta testers. We’re buying dud tech that will inevitably improve over the next few releases...