SIMON BROWN: That shiny new thing is a bad money move
It’s hard to resist the call of a hot new gadget — but be aware that you’re Big Tech’s guinea pig, and it comes at a high price
05 May 2022 - 05:00
For much of my life I was caught up in the excitement and bright lights of shiny new tech. I wanted it, and rushed out to get that new gadget, phone or laptop as soon as it was launched locally.
As a rule, I was overpaying. But an even bigger issue was that with first-generation new tech, the buyers are really just beta testers. We’re buying dud tech that will inevitably improve over the next few releases...
