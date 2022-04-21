×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Money & Investing

Time to break Fortress’s A-B impasse

There may be gains galore from Fortress’s logistics push if issues about its complex dual capital structure can be resolved

BL Premium
21 April 2022 - 05:00 JOAN MULLER

If Fortress Reit can successfully unwind a complex dual capital structure this year, it may be on track to resume dividends — placing the stock firmly back on investor radars.

Its B shares are up 13% from January 3, making it the JSE’s best performing property counter year to date. That compares with a 3% drop in the SA listed property index over the same period...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now