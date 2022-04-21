Money & Investing Time to break Fortress’s A-B impasse There may be gains galore from Fortress’s logistics push if issues about its complex dual capital structure can be resolved B L Premium

If Fortress Reit can successfully unwind a complex dual capital structure this year, it may be on track to resume dividends — placing the stock firmly back on investor radars.

Its B shares are up 13% from January 3, making it the JSE’s best performing property counter year to date. That compares with a 3% drop in the SA listed property index over the same period...