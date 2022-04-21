Money & Investing YOUR MONEY SIMON BROWN: How self-insuring pays off Not paying an insurer but keeping your own stash for emergencies can save you thousands over the long run B L Premium

One of the best money-savings tricks I was taught was to call my short-term insurance company every year and ask for a rate decrease.

Short-term insurance covers your home contents and car, and every year they’re worth less as they age and get used. Sure, your vehicle still has utility, as does your fridge and other household contents, but they’re depreciating assets, and so the cost of insuring them should be cheaper...