Money & Investing

THE G SPOT

Can Balwin avoid the curse of the new HQ?

What seems a lavish splurge on a new property has shareholders aghast. But Balwin CEO Steve Brookes says the decision is the right one for the fast-growing residential property developer

14 April 2022 - 05:00 Giulietta Talevi

The market was aghast at Balwin’s decision to spend about 7% of its market cap — R125.8m — on a new head office building in Melrose Arch, Joburg, next to the M1 highway. Shares in the property developer were already under pressure and stumbled further, taking Balwin stock down 13% year to date. The FM spoke to CEO Steve Brookes.

How do you defend this purchase?..

