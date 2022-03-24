Money & Investing The big switch to Outsurance RMI’s house-clean streamlines its structure — but should investors buy into the richly priced insurer? B L Premium

The culling among holding companies continues, with Rand Merchant Investments (RMI) the latest to leave the bourse.

Huge share price discounts to the net value of their underlying assets have already claimed the scalps of PSG, Long4Life and RMB Holdings. Now, after 11 years on the stock exchange, RMI will hand its remaining asset, Outsurance, to shareholders...