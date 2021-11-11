Money & Investing the g spot Raubex is ridin’ high B L Premium

It helps being among the last players standing, but construction group Raubex is enjoying a deluge of work: results for the six months ended August show a leap in its order book to R16.55bn, while profits have recovered after last year’s walloping, giving the group an operating margin of 7.3%. While it’s spending more cash, Raubex plans to pay shareholders 47c a share via a dividend. It explains a 68% increase in its share price, year to date. The FM spoke to CEO Rudolf Fourie.

Your materials division was the major contributor to operating profit, and earnings would surely look a lot worse without it. So should we not get too excited about these results?..