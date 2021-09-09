Money & Investing Prosus’s fintech fling Naspers, through its Amsterdam-listed subsidiary Prosus, holds unlisted e-commerce assets valued at $39bn. That is more than four times the size of Sasol’s market cap. This is the third in a series of articles about the business segments on which Naspers is betting hundreds of billions of rand. B L Premium

Wedding speeches these days often have a reference to Bumble or Tinder or even the Afrikaans dating app Koer as part of the happy relationship’s origin story.

Smartphones and their apps now make it, in theory at least, possible to meet a soulmate in cyberspace. Better or safer than striking up a conversation in a bookstore, at work, or in a bar — who knows? But certainly quicker. And that means a higher volume of possible mates and plenty more dates...