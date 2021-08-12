Sipho Maseko: A tough act to follow
Unlike Sipho Maseko, Serame Taukobong inherits a stable Telkom. Now to (finally) unlock its elusive value
12 August 2021 - 05:00
Serame Taukobong says he’s ready to take over from highly rated Telkom CEO Sipho Maseko, whose shock resignation last month rattled investors, at the partially state-owned telecoms operator.
Worryingly, it’s still not clear why Maseko is leaving; he said simply that it was the right time "to step aside and make way for a new leader who will take Telkom to even greater heights"...
