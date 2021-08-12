Money & Investing Sipho Maseko: A tough act to follow Unlike Sipho Maseko, Serame Taukobong inherits a stable Telkom. Now to (finally) unlock its elusive value BL PREMIUM

Serame Taukobong says he’s ready to take over from highly rated Telkom CEO Sipho Maseko, whose shock resignation last month rattled investors, at the partially state-owned telecoms operator.

Worryingly, it’s still not clear why Maseko is leaving; he said simply that it was the right time "to step aside and make way for a new leader who will take Telkom to even greater heights"...