Will incoming CEO Mike Henry carve a new path for BHP?

He was born into a working-class family in Vancouver, Canada. His mother was a nurse and his father was a prison guard and later worked in security.

Henry received his BSc in chemistry at the University of British Columbia and after a period of teaching English in Japan, where he met his wife, returned to Vancouver where he landed a job with the Mitsubishi Corp in 1990, gaining international exposure in resources across Canada, Japan and Australia.

In 2003 he made the move to BHP, where he worked in business development and then in the marketing and trading of a range of mineral and petroleum commodities.

He held various positions in the company, including president of coal; president of health, safety and environment, marketing and technology; and chief marketing officer.

He was appointed to the executive leadership team in 2011 and in 2016 was made president of operations of Minerals Australia, where he led 40,000 people across six assets.

Impressive as his pedigree may be, the market wasn’t exactly thrilled about his appointment: BHP’s share price dipped 1.5% on the day of the announcement.

While the company needs a leader to steer it through coming challenges as growth in China wanes and investor pressure around climate change mounts, the market had hoped BHP would introduce some fresh blood and new ideas.

According to Peter O’Connor, metals and mining analyst at Australian-based Shaw & Partners, market chatter since 2018 has focused on the lean internal pickings of BHP’s "bench" and the "reinvigoration" option of an external candidate.

"A fresh approach at the top has always been on the markets’ radar," O’Connor says. "We had hoped for an external agent of change in the CEO transition so as to provide a catalyst to free up any BHP baggage and harness the opportunity in the assets and, most importantly, the employees."