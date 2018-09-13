African Rainbow Investments doubles portfolio value

Billionaire businessperson Patrice Motsepe’s African Rainbow Capital Investments (ARC) has not declared a maiden dividend, saying on Thursday annualised intrinsic net asset value per share grew 11.2% in the period to end-June.

The group did not anticipate dividend payouts in the short term, opting instead to pursue new investments, and offer shareholder long-term capital appreciation.

Cash on hand at the end of the period stood at R1.57bn, with the company investing R2.73bn during the period, notably a R1.12bn additional investment in telecoms provider rain Rain.

Intrinsic portfolio grew to R8.14bn from R4.47bn,in the 296 days since listing, with investments in Rain and TymeDigital representing the largest investments undertaken during the period.

ARC had raised R4.3bn during its listing process in September 2017, and has positioned itself as an investment vehicle that will leverage its empowerment credentials in order to build shareholder value.

Investments during the period included a the purchase of a 51% stake in Fledge Capital for R35m, as well as a R184m investment into agricultural group Subtropico.

At 10.25am, ARC’s share price had risen 3.28% to R5.99, having lost just under 30% from its listing at R8.50 per share. ARC’s share price on Thursday represented a 34% discount to its intrinsic net asset value per share, which is not unusual for an investment holding company.