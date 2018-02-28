No Naspers in Investec Asset Management funds: here’s why

The healthcare, technology and consumer staples sectors are a fertile hunting ground for quality companies, primarily due to their ability to create barriers to entry. In SA, there is a dearth of technology and healthcare businesses, whereas these opportunities abound across global markets.

As investors are exposed to a narrow and concentrated set of opportunities in SA, we believe that adding a quality offshore component to a South African portfolio provides complementary exposures. This forms an integral part of diversification.

Aside from the complementary exposure benefit, we are finding superior quality businesses offshore that have proven their ability to deliver high-quality profits, sustainable growth in earnings and cash flows, and high returns on invested capital.

Defining a quality tech business

We recognise the dynamic role that many technology businesses play in shaping the world. To this end, our Investec Global Franchise Fund, and the offshore vehicles of the Investec Opportunity and Cautious Managed funds, provide exposure to an array of higher-growth technology opportunities. This diversity of technology holdings ensures we avoid a single-stock, single-geography/jurisdiction approach where we are too exposed to regulatory risk in a particular market.

We are not thematic investors. When we add any share to the portfolio, it has to meet quality criteria. The valuation needs to make sense; the company should have clear and strong secular drivers for growth (not seasonal or cyclical); and, importantly, it should generate cash. What the company decides to do with this cash is also of utmost importance. Capital allocation decisions should be value accretive.

That is how we evaluate any business for inclusion in our portfolios. So which technology companies have a position in our portfolios?

We have exposure to NetEase, the second-largest manufacturer of games in online China, which is further globalising its footprint. Its market cap is a 10th of Tencent’s, but its revenue growth for the overall business has been about 30%. Most importantly for us, we can value the business on a free cash-flow yield basis as it generates cash, and it is trading on a valuation that is roughly half of that of Tencent.

We own PayPal and Visa, two well-established businesses that are growing rapidly. They have strong network effects and we can also value them in terms of their free cash-flow yields. The payments space is an area that Tencent is trying to grow, via Tenpay and Alipay, but those are still fledgling efforts at this stage.

In terms of exposure to e-commerce opportunities, Priceline is a key holding for us. The travel industry is fragmented and we see great growth opportunities for a market leader.

We have exposure to internet security, an area we are excited about as there are clear drivers of returns. Cyber-attacks are on the rise, and companies will have to spend more to ensure their networks are sound and can withstand attacks. Check Point Software Technologies has a large array of products and solutions that address the security needs of network clients.

And last, in the software space we own Intuit, which provides a number of accounting solutions.

Holding Naspers means having a concentrated exposure to Tencent, the Chinese internet company that operates within a state-dominated economy. China is growing strongly, which has benefited Tencent materially over the past few years.