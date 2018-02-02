BIDCORP: Big, but with room to grow

Big it might be, but there is still plenty of room for growth.

"We may have been around for three decades but we have never been a boring, stodgy company," Berson said in the 2017 annual report.

Speaking at the capital markets day presentation, he detailed Bidcorp’s growth strategy, which is made up of three components.

The first is organic growth. It includes strategies such as exiting low-margin business, moving up the value chain and increasing the adoption of digital technology to increase the all-important speed to market.

Berson emphasised that even in markets such as the UK, where Bidcorp has a significant presence, there is still room for organic growth. "It is estimated that we have less than 15% of the UK free trade market," he said.

He is looking to sustain double-digit sales growth in the UK, which accounts for about a quarter of group trading profit. The country ranks second to Australasia, which brings in 35% of trading profit.

Complementing organic growth is a steady stream of bolt-on acquisitions. In the past financial year, the company closed deals with eight companies in six countries worth a combined R590m. Bolt-ons, said Berson, are usually made at "very attractive valuations".

But they do not greatly increase profit. To really move the profit needle, Bidcorp needs very large acquisitions — the third component of the company’s strategy. Berson described these as "very rare", and usually involving a move to a new geography.

One such deal came Bidcorp’s way last April, when it bought a 90% stake in Spanish group Guzmán Gastronomía & Cuttings (Guzmán) for R1.1bn. The acquisition of the €100m annual revenue Guzmán provided Bidcorp with its first meaningful coverage of the Spanish food services industry, which has a potential client base of 46m locals and 75m tourists.

The question is: will Bidcorp enter the $730bn US food services market? Views are mixed.

"[The company] has been looking at the US for over 10 years," says an analyst, who requested anonymity. "The market that can’t be ignored."

Mohamed disagrees. "The US is extremely competitive. I believe Bidcorp still has plenty of opportunities in other areas, such as the very fragmented European market," he says.

If a really big deal comes Bidcorp’s way, the company will be ready, with a balance sheet boasting R6bn in cash and net gearing of

only 7%.

On a 23 p:e Bidcorp is not at bargain-basement levels. But as the anonymous analyst points out: "In this post-Steinhoff world, you have to pay for quality and transparency."