Slowly, changes will pay off for MTN
There are no quick fixes to problems in SA, where a complete infrastructure needs to be built, says the firm’s head
MTN Group CEO Rob Shuter seems to have hit the right notes with the investor community, judging from comments made after his maiden conference call with investors to discuss the group’s first-quarter performance.
Shuter acknowledged the problems his company faces and moved to reassure the market that MTN is working on fixing the situation, especially in SA, where the company has lost some high-spending customers.
Peter Takaendesa, a portfolio manager at Mergence Investment Managers, notes that Shuter is "quite optimistic" about the leading market position of MTN in most of the countries where it operates. "I got the sense that he is fully aware of the challenges facing MTN and that actions to resolve those issues are already under way," he says.
In the three months to March, MTN reported a 1.5% decline in subscriber numbers to 237m. This was due to customer registration requirements and the restatement of subscriber numbers in countries such as Ghana, Uganda and Nigeria. MTN is restating its customer numbers to, among other things, exclude people whose only phone activity is receiving text messages.
MTN Nigeria had a strong start to the year, with an 11.6% increase in total revenue supported by a 71.3% increase in data revenue. Though the momentum is encouraging, the ongoing review of value-added services subscribers will put pressure on digital revenue for the balance of the year, as MTN will discontinue some of the services, said Shuter.
MTN Nigeria’s subscriber base declined by 2.3% in the quarter to 60.5m.
In Iran, MTN’s total revenue rose 19.3%. MTN will further strengthen its position in that country with the purchase of a 49% stake in state-owned Internet provider Iranian Net for R540m. MTN will invest a further R3.4bn in the company through equity and loans over the next five years.
In SA, MTN lost 533,000 customers to end the first quarter at 30.2m. Its contract subscriber base declined to 5.16m from 5.18m.
In response to investor questions, Shuter said MTN needs a quality network in SA. "For a strong number two to compete effectively I think that is required," he said, referring to the firm’s position behind Vodacom in SA.
The group will continue to invest in upgrading its network capacity and coverage. Shuter said the problems in SA have been analysed and "there are no quick fixes". He added that a whole infrastructure needs to be built for base management and to manage churn, quality and distribution — direct and indirect, as well as through franchises.
He said commercial progress could be made in the near term, "but it is going to take quite some time for it to work itself through the financial [numbers]".
Despite the decline in customer numbers, group revenue showed a 7.1% improvement. This might mean that the customers MTN lost over the period were low spenders.
Farai Mapfinya, chief investment officer at Falcon Crest Asset Managers, says the group still has some way to go in narrowing the network gap, but it is encouraging that it has identified this as key strategic lever to enhance its performance.
But Mapfinya warns that while top-line growth has been generally robust and ahead of expectation, this is unlikely to transfer into material bottom-line earnings growth in the short term.
MTN will continue its investments as it eyes further growth in what Shuter calls the "two Ds" — data and digital.
"We remain very excited about data adoption and digital adoption. This is really the big demographic opportunity that lies ahead of us," said Shuter.
The MTN share price has been under pressure since the beginning of the year, declining 6%. Takaendesa expects it to increase when Project Ignite — the turnaround programme that is aimed at improving MTN’s commercial performance in SA and Nigeria — starts to deliver better profitability. But he warns that a weaker macro-economic environment in both markets is likely to limit the upside in the near term. He expects MTN shares to hit the R200 level in the medium term.
"The business model is not broken; the company has simply suffered a storm [from] weaker African economies and a patch of weaker management execution under the previous leadership," says Takaendesa.
Mapfinya says the market’s muted response probably shows that there may still be negative sentiment to the share, despite a much improved performance.
Given its recent woes, it will not be a surprise if MTN becomes a takeover target, as it offers great potential value to unlock for investors that have time in the market, or for potential telecoms industry acquirers.
"It remains one of the best companies [for those who want] exposure to African consumers, and has attractive market leadership positions in most of its operating countries," says Takaendesa.
At the conference call, Shuter reiterated MTN’s capital expenditure commitment as it eyes further growth in the digital space.
"We will continue to leverage our scale and enhance our competitive position, benefiting from Africa’s low data penetration and the unique opportunity we have to offer our customers a wide range of digital services across our markets," said Shuter.
To that end, the company is investing R35bn to expand its infrastructure across the continent this year.
Please login or register to comment.